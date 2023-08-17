Columbia County officials are issuing a scam alert to area residents.
This latest scam is an oldie, but apparently a goodie, a release from the Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) states.
"We have received reports of citizens receiving phone calls from 'deputies' advising them they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty," Pacheco said.
The callers allegedly ask for payment over the phone to avoid arrest.
"Please know that if you have a warrant out for your arrest, we will just show up with a shiny pair of handcuffs. We won’t give you a call and an offer for you to take care of it over the phone," Pacheco said.
The advisory urges citizens to always remember whenever someone calls you and asks for money, hang up and call the utility, police department, or the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office directly to verify, then make the payment in person.
"If you receive such a call informing you that you have a warrant for your arrest for missing jury duty, it is a scam," the advisory states.
Please report these scam calls to CCSO Dispatch at 503-397-1521.
