Phone Scam Alert

The callers allegedly ask for payment over the phone to avoid arrest.

 Metro Creative Connection

Columbia County officials are issuing a scam alert to area residents.

This latest scam is an oldie, but apparently a goodie, a release from the Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) states.

"We have received reports of citizens receiving phone calls from 'deputies' advising them they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty," Pacheco said.

