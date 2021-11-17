Riverfront District merchants are voicing concerns before the St. Helens City Council about how the Spirit of Halloweentown impacted their businesses.
Lack of trash cans and unsupervised alcohol use are among the concerns stated during the council's afternoon work session Wednesday, Nov. 17.
At least four people representing various businesses spoke before the council during the public comment period.
The council also heard readings of complimentary letters about the event from area citizens. The letters were read by the city's contracted coordinator of the event.
The Spirit of Halloweentown is the city's signature tourism event held each fall.
Read more in the Nov. 24 print edition of The Chronicle.
