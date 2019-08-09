No Cost Clothes Swap & Shop in the McBride Elementary School cafeteria from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m today. Bring your clean, gently used clothes to McBride. Volunteers will help sort by size while you shop for sizes needed for your family. Bring your shopping bags. All clothing and shoe sizes gladly accepted (infant through adult sizes) 100% free event.

