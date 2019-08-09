No Cost Clothes Swap & Shop in the McBride Elementary School cafeteria from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m today. Bring your clean, gently used clothes to McBride. Volunteers will help sort by size while you shop for sizes needed for your family. Bring your shopping bags. All clothing and shoe sizes gladly accepted (infant through adult sizes) 100% free event.
Online Poll
Latest Chronicle E-Edition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Bulletin
Trending This Week
Articles
- GOING UP: St. Helens Garbage, recycling rates hiked
- POLITICAL ACTION: Recall Kate Brown and impeach Donald Trump
- INVESTIGATION: Coach arrested on suspicion of domestic assault
- UPDATE: St. Helens shooting suspect indicted, girl praised for heroic action during incident
- POLICE BLOTTER: 8-1-19
- Anna P. Walters
- John Russell Nelson
- TRANSIT HEARING: Bus district formation
- SPORTS: Returning drivers take CCRA after years away from sport
- This Week's News
Commented
- VIEWPOINT: Working with the house on commonsense gun control (1)
- LAUNDRY ROOM BANDIT: Do you know this man? (1)
- TOBACCO SALES: Assessing Oregon’s tobacco retail environment (1)
- TRANSIT HEARING: Bus district formation (1)
- GOING UP: St. Helens Garbage, recycling rates hiked (1)
- IMPROVING LIVES IN JAIL: Inmates learn to unlock life lessons (1)
- LIGHTS FOR LIBERTY: Community gathers to raise awareness about immigrant detention facilities (1)
- POLITICAL ACTION: Recall Kate Brown and impeach Donald Trump (1)
- LETTERS: America has always been great (1)
- VIEWPOINT: Slow studies never learn (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.