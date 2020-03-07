Operators of the Columbia County Food Bank hope running and walking will help them raise improvement funds for the facility's new location.
The food bank organizers will conduct the 2020 Hunger Run, a community run-walk on Saturday, March 7 that begins and finishes at the new home of the food bank, the former feed and seed store on Columbia Blvd. in St. Helens.
According to a post on the Columbia County Food Bank's Facebook page, participants in the event are "personally taking part in delivering an educational space that will encourage healthy eating."
Organizers said the new home of the food bank is six times bigger than the current location on Milton Way in St. Helens and will include a teaching kitchen, an expanded and organized space to distribute the 12 tons of food that the food bank delivers weekly to Columbia County pantries and a produce pod available for low income community members.
"We appreciate your support in feeding Columbia County with all colors the rainbow," the Facebook post reads.
Family Friendly 5K/10K Run and Walk
The race will start and finish at the feed and seed building on Columbia Boulevard. Both the 5k and 10k loops offer some elevation gain and are easy to follow with well-placed signage, according to organizers, who said many fun factors will be stationed along the run/walk route with friends of the food bank dressed up in costumes.
You will see all walks of veggie and fruit life while you are out on the course. Aid stations will be at the half way point for each race and will offer water, Gatorade and gummies to keep your energy level up.
- Distance: 5k – Start time 9:15 a.m.
- Distance: 10k – Start time 9 a.m.
Awesome After Party
Participants are invited to end the race with an after party of stew and live music. Hob Nob’s locally crafted beer will be on discount and available for purchase onsite. Awards will be presented for first, second and third place for each division.
Costume Contest
Runners/walkers are invited to also participate in a costume contest. Dress up as your favorite fruit or veggie and strut your stuff on the course.
- Best Costume Adult (18 and older)
- Best Costume Kid (ages 6-18)
- Best Costume Toddler (ages 0-5)
- Most Colorful Runner (all ages)
