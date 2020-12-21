Oregon legislators are scheduled to meet in a special session at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.
Gov. Kate Brown has called for for the session seeking $800 million in pandemic and wildfire relief.
Clatskanie City Manager Greg Hinkelman said he is hopeful legislators agree on help for business owners, like restaurants and other entertainment venues, such as movie theaters and bowling alleys.
“Any help for the victims of the wildfires is also good,” Hinkelman said. “The moratorium on evictions with the new caveat of proving hardship appears to be a good idea. I’d like to see some assistance for utility payments. We have had a few water customers that are struggling.”
In Rainier, City Administrator Scott Jorgensen said many of the area restaurants are small, family-owned operations and the continued restrictions on their business activities have caused much hardship.
“It is my hope that they will get some much-needed relief out of this special legislative session,” he said. “The creation of a landlord assistance fund could potentially ensure that some of the property taxes that fund the city’s operations will still be paid.”
Jorgensen said his ongoing concern is the formats used for the special sessions, while being necessary precautions for the sake of public health, also serve to limit public participation in the legislative process.
“Having worked in the legislature for years, I’m adamant that citizens’ voices be adequately heard while legislation is passed that affects them,” Jorgensen said.
The focus
Oregon State Rep. Brad Witt said the special session will concentrate on a proposal to extended the state’s pandemic-related residential eviction moratorium through June 2021 with additional protections and considerations for both landlords and tenants.
“With the new legislation, tenants would have to show they suffered financial hardship due to the pandemic to be able to qualify for the moratorium protections,” Witt stated in his latest newsletter. “Qualifying tenants must pay all rent back by July 1, 2021, to avoid eviction. Protections for non-qualifying tenants end as of Dec. 31, 2020, and all back rent must be paid by March 31, 2021.”
Witt said with passage of the extension, no-cause evictions may resume in 2021 if the landlord intends to sell the property to someone who will occupy it, demolish or convert it, undertake major repairs or renovations during which time it would be unsafe to occupy, or move themselves or a family member into the housing.
“This bill would also create and fund a new $150 million landlord compensation fund,” Witt said. “Landlords that apply for assistance through the fund would be given money to cover some missed rental payments and would be required to forgive 20% of their tenants’ past-due rent.”
Governor’s statement
Brown said the special session will address Oregonians’ most pressing needs given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which she said have been compounded by Oregon’s horrific wildfires.
Brown is asking the legislature to consider both critical policies and $800 million in relief to support Oregonians during a one-day special session on COVID-19 and wildfires.
Brown said that Oregonians are making tremendous sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“While the risk reduction measures we have put in place are working to slow the spread, many Oregon families are struggling with unemployment, housing, food insecurity, and paying their bills — and those most impacted are the same people who are often left behind, including rural, Black, Indigenous, Latino/Latina/Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, and Tribal communities,” Brown said.
The governor said she is continuing to call on Congress to pass another robust coronavirus relief bill to bring support to the American people, but that her calls have not yet been heeded.
“It is clear that states must act on their own to provide a bridge until federal help arrives,” Brown said. “This is why I am calling on legislators from both sides of the aisle to come together in the best interests of the state.”
Included in Brown’s budget priorities is aid for tenants and landlords, funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, wildfire prevention and community preparedness, and support for reopening schools.
Public engaged
The public was given the opportunity to speak before final decisions are made on Brown’s proposed $800 million pandemic and wildfire relief.
Prior to the Dec. 21 session, the Joint Interim Committee on the Third Special Session of 2020 was scheduled to hear public testimony on the legislative concepts to be considered during the session.
The committee was to receive public testimony on the following legislative concepts to be considered during the special session.
- LC 10 – Restaurant Relief Package
- LC 18 – Eviction Moratorium Extension and Landlord Compensation Fund
- LC 21 – School Liability Protections
- LC 28 – Emergency Fund Allocation
The following members serve on the committee:
- Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem), Co-Chair
- House Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland), Co-Chair
- Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (R-Stayton), Co-Vice Chair
- House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby), Co-Vice Chair
- Senator Ginny Burdick (D-Portland)
- Senator James Manning (D-Eugene)
- Senator Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer)
- Representative Teresa Alonso Leon (D-Woodburn)
- Representative Julie Fahey (D-Eugene)
- Representative Duane Stark (R-Grants Pass)
The Capitol Building is currently closed to the public and meetings are taking place remotely.
