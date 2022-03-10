Natural gas customers in Columbia County and across the state are being encouraged to voice their concerns about a price increase request from NW Natural company customers.
Public comments will be taken Thursday, March 10 during an electronic public hearing conducted by the Oregon Public Utility Commission.
About the proposed rate increase
NW Natural serves an estimated 680,000 customers in Western Oregon and Southwest Oregon with estimated revenues of $1 billion annually, according to reports.
NW Natural is asking for an increase in its general rates of approximately $73.5 million or 9.9 percent. In its filing NW Natural also requests recovery of other costs, including its Lexington renewable natural gas project. Together, NW Natural is seeking a total rate increase of $81.8 million or 11.05 percent. For a residential customer using an average of 52.5 therms per month, these combined adjustments would lead to a monthly bill increase of $7.42, effective November 1, 2022.
NW Natural identifies several factors driving the proposed rate increase, including modernizing its information technology systems, relocating its regional resource centers to be more seismically secure, and continuing projects to reinforce its distribution system and maintain its storage operations.
NW Natural’s general rate change request is undergoing a nearly year-long review and will be fully investigated on behalf of natural gas customers by the PUC, the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, the Alliance of Western Energy Consumers, and others. This public comment hearing is part of that investigation, which will conclude in October when the Commissioners rule on the request. New rates, if approved, are expected to go into effect November 1, 2022.
Be engaged
The PUC's virtual public comment hearing is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10. The event provides NW Natural customers an opportunity to speak directly to the Commissioners about the utility’s proposed increase to natural gas rates.
Learn more and access a link to the meeting at: https://www.oregon.gov/puc/Pages/Whats-New.aspx or https://bit.ly/3pj9Qzw
Participate by phone at 971-247-1195
Meeting ID: 816-8339 5354
Passcode: 5681303737
You may also submit comments in writing or by phone through March 31.
Call: 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (all relay calls accepted)
Mail comments to: Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – UG 435, PO Box 1088, Salem, OR 97308-1088
Stay Informed
To stay informed throughout this rate case process, individuals may request to be added to the distribution list to receive publicly available documents. Submit requests by email to puc.hearings@puc.oregon.gov or by calling 503-378-6678.
