St. Helens High School band members have something to look forward to: a trip to Disneyland … in 2022.
The St. Helens School Board approved an application for travel for a May, 2022, trip to Disneyland. Band teacher Noelle Freshner takes the students to the theme park every four years and the students march in one of the parades through the park playing music.
“It’s just such an incredible experience— there’s nothing like it,” Freshner said. “The parade is where it is at for showcasing the kids and getting everybody out to watch. On a stage performance you get an audience, in a parade you get everybody.”
The trip was originally scheduled for November, 2021, but had to be pushed back a few months for Disneyland to reschedule all of the groups whose trips were cancelled when the park closed during the pandemic.
The cost for a student to attend will be around $1,600 and Freshner said there will be fundraising opportunities available.
The school board did a first read of two new policies they must adopt by the beginning of next year. The first is “All Students Belong” and centers on making schools a safe and welcoming environment for all the students by prohibiting the use or display of confederate flags, nooses and swastikas unless approved for certain lessons. The second policy concerns suicide prevention.
“It’s interesting to note that both of these policies stem from bullying and harassment,” Superintendent Scot Stockwell said.
Stockwell said there are clubs and porgrams within the district focused on equity and fostering an environment where students feel they can belong.
“St. Helens has been through a lot the past three, four years,” Stockwell said. “We’ve put a focus on equity, student diversity and trying to understand how that impacts not only students of color but student allies and adult allies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.