Oregon is receiving $39,664,611 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve critical public health infrastructure serving Oregonians and $2,347,258 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the housing needs of people living with HIV/AIDS.

The CDC’s Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems grant, which is funded in part by the American Rescue Plan Act, supports critical public health infrastructure needs across the United States by ensuring that communities have the people, services, and systems needed to promote and protect health, according to a release.

Health Care Funding

The Oregon Health Authority is expected to use its funding statewide.

Recipients and awards

