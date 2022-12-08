Oregon is receiving $39,664,611 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve critical public health infrastructure serving Oregonians and $2,347,258 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the housing needs of people living with HIV/AIDS.
The CDC’s Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems grant, which is funded in part by the American Rescue Plan Act, supports critical public health infrastructure needs across the United States by ensuring that communities have the people, services, and systems needed to promote and protect health, according to a release.
Recipients and awards
Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division: $30,571,393
Multnomah County Health Department: $9,093,218
HUD’s Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) Program supports the housing needs of people living with HIV/AIDS and makes grants to local communities, States, and nonprofit organizations for projects that benefit low-income persons living with HIV/AIDS and their families.
Recipients and awards
Oregon Health Authority: $1,299,154
Cascade AIDS Project: $1,048,104
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced the funding Dec. 8.
“It’s vital that patients and their families receive timely, quality care and crucial wraparound supports,” Merkley said. “This funding from the CDC and HUD will provide immense benefits to Oregonians by investing in both health care infrastructure and supporting housing needs—ensuring Oregonians can continue getting the care they require.”
“These federal investments in public health and in housing for Oregonians living with HIV/AIDS are both timely and essential for quality of life in our state,” Wyden said. “Keeping Oregonians healthy with access to the care and the housing they need must always be a top priority, and I’ll keep battling for those funds in every part of the state.”
