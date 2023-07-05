Health Insurance

Oregon consumers can look at the requested rates for 2024 and proposed plan coverage by county at https://dfr.oregon.gov/healthrates/Documents/2024-rate-and-county-coverage.pdf.

The virtual public hearings for the 2024 requested rates for individual and small group health insurance plans has been rescheduled for August, the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services announced today.

The hearings are now set for Friday, Aug. 4, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.

