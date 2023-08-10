The National Weather Serviuce has issued an Excessive Heat Watch effective from Monday, Aug. 14 to Thursday, Aug. 17.

Excessive Heat

Dangerously hot conditions. There is a 70% chance that high temperatures end up between 94F to 105F and low temperatures fail to drop below 63F to 70F Monday through Thursday.
Heat Risk

WHAT

