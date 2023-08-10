The National Weather Serviuce has issued an Excessive Heat Watch effective from Monday, Aug. 14 to Thursday, Aug. 17.
WHAT
Dangerously hot conditions. There is a 70% chance that high temperatures end up between 94F to 105F and low temperatures fail to drop below 63F to 70F Monday through Thursday.
WHERE
Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
IMPACTS
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.