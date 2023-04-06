Eisenschmidt Pool is back in action after making repairs to their filter pits, but the pool desperately needs employees for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. Pool Manager Anne Scholz said with the busy season coming up, the pool will need all hands on deck.
While the overall attendance for the pool is similar to levels they had before COVID, the lack of staff is resulting in irregular pool hours and limitations on classes and programs they can offer.
“Before COVID, I had 25 [staff members], and I now have nine,” Scholz said. “We’re not able to be open very often because my nine are getting tired.”
The pool’s hours are 6 a.m. to noon and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The pool is closed on Sundays and has limited hours on Fridays and Saturdays. While Scholz would like to hire as many as ten new employees, training the new recruits is also an issue because of the already shortened staff.
“The problem I’m having is I only have two people that can train, and so I have to hire like four at a time. But I could hire four every month for probably five months,” Scholz said.
Scholz wants to fill lifeguard, swim instructor, and aerobics instructor positions. While summer may still feel aways off, new employees are urgently needed.
“Because we’re entering spring, I need people now, because we try to ramp up so much in the summertime that we don’t have time to train,” Scholz said. “So if people want jobs for the summer, I need to here from them now.”
Pool renovations
While the pool is in need of more employees, it also underwent substantial repairs and was closed from Feb. 20 until Mar. 13. During the closure, the leaking filter pits for the pool were fixed. The repairs cost around $75,000, but costs have not been finalized. Scholz had budgeted for the project and was happy with the final figures.
The repairs started with a city suction truck vacuuming out about 6 feet of sand and gravel away from the filter pits. Then waterproofers came and sealed the floor and the walls. Next, Accurate Concrete came in to drill holes in the walls for the pipes. Plumbers then came in to install the pipes and put in the laterals.
After all that, the filter pits needed to be filled in, which was made possible by three of Scholz’s employees, Anne Collson, Emily Barnes, and Matthew Reed.
“I had three staff members who were absolutely amazing. The first day they put in 8 (cubic) yards of inch-and-a-half round river rock. They did that all by themselves,” Scholz said “The next day, I was supposed to have a crew of people coming, but they never showed up, and so those same three people put in 3 more (cubic) yards of pea gravel and then 650 50 pound bags of sand. Those three people did it all.”
All of that took place over about three weeks, and the repairs were completed on time, outside of minor delays caused by the snowstorm that hit St. Helens.
The other matter at Eisenschmidt Pool that needs addressing is the 35-foot crack that was discovered around Christmas time. This issue will be repaired during the routine September closure when crews will drain the pool that normally holds 230,000 gallons of water and address the 35-foot crack.
