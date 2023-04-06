Eisenschmidt Pool

Fixing the 35-foot crack in the bottom of Eisenschmidt Pool will be a priority this fall.

Eisenschmidt Pool is back in action after making repairs to their filter pits, but the pool desperately needs employees for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. Pool Manager Anne Scholz said with the busy season coming up, the pool will need all hands on deck.

While the overall attendance for the pool is similar to levels they had before COVID, the lack of staff is resulting in irregular pool hours and limitations on classes and programs they can offer.

“Before COVID, I had 25 [staff members], and I now have nine,” Scholz said. “We’re not able to be open very often because my nine are getting tired.”

