The St. Helens City Council has awarded four local nonprofits with small grants totaling $2,084.70.
The grants are part of a bi-annual process for the city to review funding requests from local non-profit organizations that directly support the St. Helens community. The city council was able to fulfill partial or full grant requests for four of the six applications received.
Funding recipients include:
- Columbia Community Mental Health ($684.70) for Team H.O.W. Jordan Center Outreach for homeless, mental health, addiction, and domestic violence services
- Community Emergency Response Team ($500) for miscellaneous supplies to assist with emergency response situations
- Riverside Community Outreach ($400) for a foster family appreciation event
- United Way of Columbia County ($500) for the Columbia County chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The city council also has decided to update the grant process from a bi-annual review to once a year. Grant applications will now be reviewed in January of each year.
The City Council hopes to have more funding available to offer nonprofits by reviewing applications once a year, midway through the city’s budget cycle, according to a release from St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
The grant awards were made during the St. Helens City Council meeting Feb. 16.
