Following torrential rain and wind around the New Year that knocked out power to thousands in Northern California, four linemen from the Columbia River People’s Utility District (CRPUD) drove down to assist Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in restoring power in Central Valley.
Emergency response
On Jan. 4, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across the state to help mobilize emergency personnel and resources.
“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” said Governor Newsom. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”
Activating the state of emergency was critical for California to address this storm and other storms this coming winter. The “atmospheric river” storms from the Pacific Ocean that have hit California have strained the state’s flood preparations.
As part of this relief, out-of-state utility workers, like Jesse Hutchins and the three other Columbia River PUD linemen were called in to give their support. The four linemen began their 18-hour drive down to Stockton Jan. 3. After being waylayed briefly in Medford, they arrived in California Jan. 4.
“We were held up in Medford because California wouldn’t let us come in until it was declared an emergency,” Hutchins said. “Once it was declared an emergency, we were able to go into California.”
The linemen were also in California when some of the worst outages occurred from continued storms throughout their time there. The crew primarily worked in the Napa area, which was also heavily affected. According to Hutchins, there was “a lot of damage” in Napa and to the north. The linemen helped with typical repairs that come about with inclement weather.
“We replaced a pole, did a couple of underground services that went bad because of the rain, and replaced some cross arms, just your average storm stuff,” Hutchins said.
According to KCRA in Sacramento, at the peak of their power outages, 345,000 customers were without power Sunday, Jan. 8. That same day, California Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a request for a Presidential Emergency Declaration to secure additional resources and personnel to fight the damage. Biden approved the proposal on Monday, Jan. 9, which supports emergency relief.
Supplying mutual aid
These emergency response positions are voluntary. According to Hutchins, there is a list of people who can respond to these situations, and if linemen don’t want to or can’t go, the next person on the list is asked.
Traveling to help out of area utilities is something the CRPUD has done before, but primarily in Oregon. Hutchins said that they have responded to calls in Eugene, Portland, West Oregon, and Florence but that it was “the first time that the CRPUD has gone down to California and helped out.”
Being part of a mutual aid group, the CRPUD is now going further beyond its typical area of operations than they have before.
The linemen returned Thursday, Jan. 12, after 10 days away from home.
