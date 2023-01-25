Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Following torrential rain and wind around the New Year that knocked out power to thousands in Northern California, four linemen from the Columbia River People’s Utility District (CRPUD) drove down to assist Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in restoring power in Central Valley.

On Jan. 4, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across the state to help mobilize emergency personnel and resources.

