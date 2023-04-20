Editors Note: This is a revised version of the original story that appeared in the April 19 print edition of the Chronicle.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the United States.
While just one month does not adequately represent the importance of drawing awareness to victims of child abuse, it is a time when the cause comes to the forefront.
The Amani Center, located at 1621 Columbia Boulevard in St Helens, is a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) with services available to children in Columbia County who are victims of abuse.
The Amani Center is a non-profit organization where alleged child victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, neglect, and/or domestic violence and witnessing violent crime can receive forensic and medical evaluations and support services in a child-friendly setting.
In October of 2000, the Amani Center was established by local grassroots efforts in response to a community need, to develop and operate a community-based center to help children suspected to be victims of abuse and or domestic violence.
Accreditation with the NCA
This year's exciting development for the Amani Center is its National Children's Alliance (NCA) accreditation. The NCA is the overarching agency in the country that advises children's advocacy centers on best practices and sets standards for facilities to meet.
On April 21, the Amani Center will host a "ribbon cutting" ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce to unveil new renovations and celebrate its accreditation status. Development Manager Beth Pulito gave some details on the upcoming event.
"So, we're kind of ribbon cutting a physical space that was renovated by volunteers and local efforts, but we're also ribbon cutting the title of NCA Accredited Center," Pulito said.
The Amani Center has long been an affiliate of the NCA, and its new accredited status is the highest level of NCA membership and denotes excellence in service provision. The services the Amani Center and Columbia County Investigative partners provide are now certified at the highest level.
"The Amani Center exists to provide forensic child abuse assessments to kids who are suspected victims of abuse and neglect in Columbia County. We're obviously situated in St. Helens, but we serve all of the kids of Columbia County," Pulito said. "What that means is we provide a head-to-toe medical exam, by a nurse practitioner or doctor who's been medically trained in recognizing signs of abuse, paired with a child forensic interview by an interviewer that’s been trained in child development and trauma sensitive interviewing"
In addition Victim Advocates/Community Health Workers meet with victims and families/caregivers to provide support, referrals to services and resources, help them navigate the criminal justice process and ensure they have what they need to start on the path to healing, according to Pulito.
Qualified interviewers
Interviewers go through a process with the state of Oregon called Oregon Child Forensic Interview Training, which specializes in forensic interviewing. Oregon Child Abuse Solutions runs the program. Each of the Amani Center’s four interviewers has graduated from these programs, with a fifth finishing up their observation training.
Intake numbers for the Amani Center "shift a lot," according to Pulito. This is primarily related to mandatory reporters, as many of the children seen in the facility come through referrals. Before COVID, in 2019, the Amani Center handled about 350 cases. The caseload dropped during the COVID-laden year of 2020 and into 2021.
"It went down in 2020 significantly, with COVID, because kids didn't have eyes on them from mandatory reporters. They didn't have teachers, coaches, church, daycares, any of that. So those numbers plummeted," Pulito said. "They're starting to pick back up. And now that we have a full-time medical provider on staff, we had only had part-time up until last September; she saw 30 kids in two months, which was equal to half of what we saw last year in just medicals. Last year we provided services for 224 children."
According to Pulito, the state mandates that each county must have a designated CAC. This doesn't mean that each county must have a CAC, but it must have one that its citizens can access. This can result in less populated counties not having their own CAC but still having access to one that is near geographically.
"That's actually why we exist, because before we existed, kids had to go to Portland for these types of services," Pulito said. Services in Portland were limited, with very few children able to receive services and it was a barrier to justice and medical care for many victims as transportation is often difficult, travel and wait times were long and stressful for families, according to Pulito.
Mitigating Trauma
At times, Columbia County children still need to go to Portland if a higher level of medical care is needed due to the lack of a hospital in Columbia County. When this happens, kids will be referred to the Amani Center if necessary. If possible, the Amani Center will coordinate cases from the beginning, to limit the trauma of the whole process.
"We do everything we can to have a child come to us initially because the whole reason that a children's advocacy center exists is to reduce trauma and provide services to a child in a continuous space that is comfortable and less threatening than a hospital or a police department," Pulito said. "You know, before kids were able to come see an agency like ours, they would have to see multiple people and tell their story multiple times. To the first responding officer, then the detective, then a CPS worker, then a councilor, then a medical provider, then the DA, the jury. We do that all here, one time, one interview, and, all of our work is admissible in court. And so our staff can speak on behalf of that child on the stand if that is what is agreeable between the defense and prosecuting attorneys so that a child doesn't have to get up and tell their traumatic stories again and again."
This piece, according to Pulito, protects children from the "subsequent trauma" of the legal process.
The Amani Center acts as a “hub” for people needing to connect with community partners and access services. During COVID, this was especially true, according to Pulito. Some of these partners are law enforcement, child protective services, schools, healthcare professionals, and mental healthcare professionals.
During April, the Amani Center receives support from the NCA to bring more attention to child abuse. While this month is an important observance of this issue, Pulito emphasized that it is a year-round issue.
"Child abuse isn't selective about the children and families that it impacts. Because it's so wide spread, some of it's neglect, some of it's sexual abuse, some of it's physical abuse. And all of those things impact different families in different ways," Pulito said.
The Amani Center is funded through a variety of channels. They see support through medical insurance reimbursements, grants, fundraising projects, Child Abuse Multi-disciplinary Intervention funds grant, private donations, Crime Victims Compensation reimbursements, volunteers, community support, and in-kind donations.
"We want people to know, we've been here for over 20 years," Pulito said. "Yet not everybody knows who the Amani Center is or what the Amani Center is because, frankly, Amani Center doesn't really say what we are... A lot of times, people don't know who we are unless they've had some sort of involvement with us or they are already our supporters. And so, we are trying to educate our community that we exist that, we're out here, we are providing this service locally at a national level of excellence and, we provide these services at no charge to children and families."
Upcoming events
Along with its upcoming ribbon cutting, the Amani Center has other events to raise funds and get out into the community. There is a karaoke night fundraiser sponsored by Columbia Theatre and open to families and kids on April 25 from 6-9 p.m. It's $5 per person and $10 per family.
There is also a 5k, 10k, and a 1-mile family walk fundraiser on April 29. The 5k and 10k are both $50 to join, and participants will receive a t-shirt. The 1-mile walk is $25. All proceeds will help support the Amani Center and its services.
Registration is still open at the Amani Center’s website and you can use FORTHEKIDS23 for a discount.
To reach the Amani Center in St. Helens, call 503-366-4005.
