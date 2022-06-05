The St. Helens School District has received a donation of $51,424.15 from InRoads Credit Union.
InRoads Credit Union's Brooke Van Vleet recently presented the donation to St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell and St. Helens High School Principal Katy Wagner.
The InRoads Credit Union established the Team Up For Schools program in the fall of the 2017/2018. When members pledge their support for the St. Helens High School Lions, the credit union sends them a special debit card with the St. Helens High School logo.
The credit union in turn donates five cents back to the high school every time the debit card is utilized. Since the start of the Team Up For Schools program, the community of St. Helens has raised $173,385.50 for St. Helens High School, according to a release from the school district.
The St. Helens School District would like to thank InRoads Credit Union, students, staff, and community members who joined this program for their continued support of St. Helens High School.
