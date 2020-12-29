Employees and agents with the John L. Scot Real Estate office in Scappoose and St Helena joined together to donate $1,000 to the St. Helens Senior Center.
Due to the pandemic-related social gathering limitations, the group decided to take the money that would have gone for an annual company holiday party and instead donate it to the senior center.
“We’d like to bring attention to this much needed community organization and how much it needs to be supported in these uneasy times,” John L. Scott Real Estate Office Administrator Teresa Griffith said. “Our seniors are often the most forgotten, or ignored community members so every little moment we can remind folks to reach out and offer support on some level really truly matters.”
St. Helens Senior Center Assistant Manager Jennifer Meabe said the donation is welcomed.
“It will definitely help us continue our Meals on Wheels program and help to get us thought the COVID,” Meabe said. “Every little bit helps.”
The centers limited paid staff and about 20 volunteers prepare and delivers 300 meals twice a week to approximately 165 seniors in St. Helens, Scappoose and Deer Island, according to Meabe.
Meabe said the generous support of the community is important to continuing the program for the seniors.
“Without the Meals and Wheels program, they would not get this food that is critical to them,” she said.
The John L. Scott Real Estate team made the $1,000 donation on Dec. 18.
The St. Helens Senior Center is located at 375 S 15 St. in St. Helens. To donate, or volunteer, call 503-397-3377.
