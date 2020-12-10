Community Calendar
December 10 at 9 a.m. - Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District Board of Directors Regular Meeting Due to the State of Oregon’s order of social distancing, this meeting will be held virtually. For instructions on how to join the meeting please contact our Administrative staff at 503-366-6973.
South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Holiday Gift Shop
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the gift shop will run three weekends beginning Dec 4.
- Fridays from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- Saturdays from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
2194 Columbia Blvd, St Helens
Columbia County Health COVID-19 Testing
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays Dec. 9, 16 and 30 at St. Helens High School, 2375 Gable Road. Free. No insurance is required.
One person will be allowed per appointment, and each person must register individually. Registration assistance will be available at each event for those without internet access. Those with internet access can register and select your appointment time at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
Santa Claus
5:30 p.m. Dec. 12 Plaza Square Old Town District of St. Helens.
To comply with COVID-19 safety and restrictions, cars will be directed into the Plaza area to briefly stop by to see Santa. Children will receive a treat package from Santa’s Candy Cane Slide delivered straight to their vehicle. There will be no parking allowed in the plaza during the evening to aid in reducing congestion and increasing safety.
Christmas Ships Parade
6 p.m. St. Dec. 12 St. Helens waterfront. See the full story and route at thechronicleonline.com.
Christmas Parades
Local volunteers plan neighborhood parades in Scappoose at 5 p.m. Dec. 12, starting at the northwest side of town, moving across area neighborhoods and ending at Scappoose Middle School.
The St. Helens parade is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 13 on the west side of the city, traveling though adjacent neighborhoods and ending at St. Helens High School.
St. Helens High School (SHHS) Student Food Driver
6-8 p.m. Dec. 16 Drive-through event at the SHHS 2375 Gable Rd. in St. Helens. Students will be collecting canned and non-perishable food items and gift cards for needy families.
On Going Events
Wednesdays - Sundays
7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Resonate Recovery
Bible based, Christ-centered spiritual recovery meeting for those struggling with addictions and compulsive behavior at 220 S. 1st St., St. Helens. Everyone is loved and welcomed. For more information, contact Bert at 503-475-3586, Debbie at 503-560-0521, Bill Bradley at 503-410-6273 or check the “Resonate” Facebook page.
