The Scappoose School District is one of five in Oregon selected to participate in a four year grant project from the National Center on Accessible Educational Materials for Learning (AEM Center).
By participating, the districts receive technical assistance from the National Center on AEM.
Oregon is one of seven states - along with Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma and West Virginia - selected to partner with the National Center on AEM in the four year project to increase access to accessible digital educational materials and technologies by building sustainable statewide systems.
Baker School District Special Education Coordinator Meghan Nilsen said while her team understands the importance of allowing all students to have access to the tools needed to support each individual's learning, the understanding is sometimes difficult to bring to practice with professional development and resources so far away from our rural, eastern Oregon community.
"Our participation in the AEM Cohort will help our students, staff and families gain the knowledge and support of how to bring these tools into our classrooms and daily lives as well as allow our district to share our unique successes and challenges due to our location," she said.
With the National Center’s technical assistance, the Oregon AEM Cohort will develop a coordinated system for providing accessible educational materials and accessible technologies across the continuum of education services in the state, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).
The four-year partnership between the AEM Center, the states and the districts will feature exchanging resources, sharing findings and solving common problems across state and district teams. Together, evidence-based practices for building statewide and local systems for the timely provision and effective use of accessible digital materials and technologies for all learners who need them will be implemented, the ODE stated. Technical assistance products and services that are developed in partnership with the National AEM Cohort will be made available nationally.
Besides Scappoose, the other Oregon districts selected for the project are Baker, Hood River, Tigard-Tualatin and West Linn-Wilsonville.
