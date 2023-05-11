The St. Helens Wind Ensemble band achieved a second-place finish at this year's state championships, finishing behind only North Bend High School.
"We were really happy with our performance," Band Director Noelle Freshner said. "We knew North Bend would be fantastic, and they were!"
Competing in the 4 A classification, the band performed at the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University's campus on May 10. They finished second of the ten schools represented, and neighbors Scappoose High School finished fifth.
Freshner said the end of the year is bittersweet but that it has been a rewarding journey for her and the band.
"It's bittersweet. It's sad to perform music you have lived with and worked on for so long for the last time. It's a lot like finishing a good book," Freshner said. "You are sad to see it come to an end after spending so much time with it. On the other hand, I am also very excited to dig into new music with them for their end-of-the-year concert and to start looking at what next year's group will look like."
The band's set included the robust Mount Everest, the Pavanne, as arranged by the middle school Band Director (and Noelle Freshner's husband), Travis Freshner, and Vesuvius. They also had the highest sightreading score of the day, according to Freshner. Sightreading is the performing of a piece in a music notation that the performer has not seen or learned before.
While the band was not able to take home first place this year, Freshner and the band had a great attitude and performed well. They also got to enjoy the music of other top programs in the state.
"I try less to focus on the placement and how they felt about it and more on how we felt when we walked off stage or when we walked out of sightreading," Freshner said. "They felt good about what they had just done and the work they put in leading up to the event. They were very supportive of all the other 4A bands that day, cheering after performances and during awards."
