What a top federal government administrator saw during tours of high tech manufacturing plants in Scappoose and Portland could help strengthen Oregon's job efforts.
Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici hosted U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in the Oregon tours to highlight efforts to increase access to quality, high-wage jobs.
Walsh and Bonamici toured Portland Community College’s (PCC) new Training Center at the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center (OMIC) in Scappoose, March 24. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer joined them at the NECA-IBEW Training Center in Portland later that day.
The group met with pre-apprentices, students, faculty, and local labor leaders to discuss the importance of creating pathways to high-wage manufacturing, clean energy, and construction jobs, especially for women, people of color, and others who have historically been left behind.
“At the Department of Labor, we believe the ‘future of work’ is about job quality, equity, and access for all workers to good middle-class careers,” Walsh said. “Oregon is a proven leader in building equitable, diverse career pathways, and I was thrilled to witness a strong state-federal partnership at work.”
Bonamici said that Oregon is addressing the skills gap by creating opportunities for more people to access quality job and during the tours group heard personal stories about how workforce training, pre-apprenticeships, and the trades are changing lives.
"PCC at OMIC and Oregon Tradeswomen are doing important work to expand opportunities as we implement the new bipartisan infrastructure law, ramp up U.S. manufacturing, and transition to a clean energy economy," she said. "I’m committed to working with Secretary Walsh to secure the federal resources we need to make these jobs available to more people, especially those who have historically been left behind.”
Brown thanked Bonamici for convening a round table discussion following the tours on how the state and federal government can create more pathways to good-paying careers, particularly for women and people of color.
"With strong state-federal partnerships, we have an opportunity to build a future-ready workforce in Oregon," Brown said.
