Investigators said alcohol could be a possible factor in a fatal crash along coast Highway 101 near Warrenton.
At approximately 10:10 a.n. Wednesday, Nov 4, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the multiple vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 9.
The preliminary investigation revealed a Lincoln Navigator, operated by Rachael Forrest, 26, of Seaside, was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Rav4 operated by Randall Shine, 63, of Ilwaco, WA.
The impact spun the Rav4 into the northbound lane where it was struck by Chevrolet pickup (ODOT) operated by Richard Kearns, 67, of Ocean Park, WA.
Kearns and his passenger Virginia Williams, 59, of Warrenton, both Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) employees, were transported to the hospital.
Shine and his passenger Patricia Shine, 71, of Ilwaco, WA. both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased, according to a release from OSP.
Forrest was not injured. Investigators said alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor.
Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Warrenton Fire Department and ODOT assisted OSP at the scene of the crash. Highway 101 was closed for a time and traffic was rerouted around the scene during the law enforcement investigation.
