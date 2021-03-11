Highway 30 at Gable road reopened Wednesday morning, March 10, following an approximately two hour closure due to a multiple vehicle traffic crash that claimed one life.
St. Helen Police, Oregon State Police, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, a crew from Oregon Department of Transportation and other first responders arrived at the crash scene shortly before 8:30 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2003 white Chevy pickup and three other vehicles involved in a traffic accident, according to a release from St. Helens Police. The driver of the Chevy, a 68-year-old male from St. Helens, was found unresponsive and transported to a Portland area hospital where he was declared deceased.
After completing an investigation, St. Helens police determined that the driver of the Chevy had suffered a medical emergency while driving, leading to the accident.
The individual’s name is being withheld out of respect for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.