Oregon State Police (OSP) report one person died in a single vehicle cash along Highway 30 at milepost 22 on Monday, September 7.
OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 7:34 p.m. near Gilmore Road in Scappoose.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was westbound when it traveled off the roadway, down an embankment, and came to rest partially submerged in a creek.
The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim was not immediacy released.
Scappoose Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP in the investigation.
