Two Columbia County residents have died in a traffic crash along Highway 30 in Multnomah County.
On Saturday, July 23, at approximately 12:57 a.m., Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Highway 30 near milepost 12.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed a westbound gray GMC Sierra, operated by Kody Hansen, 24, of Warren, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway striking a parked black Audi occupied by Dale Herren, 45, and Jennifer Herren, 43, of St. Helens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.