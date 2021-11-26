Oregon State Police (OSP) reports one person died following a pedestrian-auto crash along Highway 30.
At approximately 7:07 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 30 near milepost 16.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Escape, operated by Brandon Pollard, 28, of Warren, was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 and struck an unidentified female who was on foot within the eastbound “A” Lane.
The unidentified female suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Pollard and his passenger, Mallory Dunn, 26, of Kennewick, Washington, were not injured. Pollard remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.
Multnomah County Medical Examiner responded and is actively working on identifying the female pedestrian.
Highway 30 was closed for approximated two and half hours following the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Scappoose Fire Department Scappoose Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner.
This is an ongoing investigation and OSP stated that more information will be released when available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.