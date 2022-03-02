Oregon State Police report a pedestrian has died after being struck along Highway 30 near Scappoose.
At 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, March 1st, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 30 near milepost 21.
The OSP preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by 29- year-old Rachel Honl, of Warren, was travelling westbound on Highway 30 and struck pedestrian 66-year-old Michael Bisogni, of Scappoose, who was walking within the lanes of travel.
Bisogni suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Honl was not injured. Honl remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement, according to OSP.
Highway 30 was closed for two and a half hours following the crash.
Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District, Scappoose Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene.
