The Columbia County Sheriff's Office will host a one-day hiring event on from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Warren Community Fellowship, 56523 Columbia River Highway in Warren.
The hiring event for is for Enforcement Deputy positions.
"Don't miss out on this excellent opportunity to serve and protect our community. We will be offering prospective applicants the opportunity to participate in the required written and physical agility testing for free," The CCSO release states. "There will also be workstations set up to submit applications at the same time."
