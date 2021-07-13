After the West Coast’s late June historic heat wave — which has reportedly caused the death of 116 Oregonians, including an elderly woman from Columbia County — the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is now reviewing how the state handled the extreme heat and what changes the state can make before future climate related emergencies.
Temperatures soared across the state, and at the height of the heat wave, reached 116 degrees in parts of Columbia County.
OEM Director Andrew Phelps addressed why OEM didn’t ask Governor Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency.
“When I make a recommendation to the governor for an emergency declaration, generally it’s because local resources have been or are in danger of being overwhelmed and state assistance is needed. This is typically in concert with a local emergency declaration,” Phelps explained. “Or there are actions the state needs to take using the tools and resources only available through an emergency declaration. Or rules that need to be waived in order toaffect an appropriate emergency response from the state. We also utilize emergency declarations to request assistance from other states … it’s important to note none of these factors were present during the heat wave event.”
Phelps also said during a Monday briefing with reporters that he is worried that invoking the emergency declaration too often will cause the declaration to lose its power.
The evaluation
The main heat wave issues Phelps said Oregon will evaluate are: the number, location, and accessibility of cooling centers and other resources; the speed and frequency with which health related data is provided to emergency management and responders, and how Oregon officials communicate and think about risk.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) partnered with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to adopt emergency heat protection rules for Oregon employers, said OHA director Pat Allen. The requirements expand access to shade and cool water. They also include regular cool-down breaks, training, communication, emergency planning and other measures. Read more about OSHA’s new emergency heat protection rules attached.
Allen also said that due to climate change, the state will need to prepare over the next few decades for increasing climate emergencies. Allen cited the approximately 800 heat related deaths in the Pacific Northwest that occurred during the heat wave.
“These deaths are preventable,” Allen said. “But only when they have the means to protect themselves.”
Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Director Fariborz Pakseresht told reporters that in addition to providing Oregonians with food, water, and shelter, his agency and others will focus on better discriminating information about climate emergencies.
No 211 on weekends
During the heat wave, ODHS relied on 211—2-1-1 is a special abbreviated telephone number reserved in Canada and the United States as an easy-to-remember three-digit telephone number meant to provide information and referrals to health, human, and social service organizations—to help give people information about cooling centers and ways to cope with the heat.
However, Pakseresht said 211 was not staffed over the weekend of the heat wave and ODHS was receiving calls reporting that 211 was unavailable. Pakseresht said ODHS provided the necessary funding for 211 to keep staff available through 10 p.m. on July 5, and Oregon legislature is giving a multimillion dollar grant to 211.
The state isn’t sure what infrastructure or policy changes officials will consider changing in preparation for future climate events, but Phelps said he “imagines” cooling centers will remain a staple of our future—probably not the immediate future though, according to National Weather Service meteorologist John Baumgardner.
Baumgardner said a heat wave like late June’s likely won’t hit Oregon again this summer.
“What we experienced was very anomalous, unprecedented, and extreme. It was a little bit hard to believe what some of our weather models were predicting going into the heat,” he told The Chronicle. “We’re not expecting anything like that to happen in the near future.”
Climate change impact
Though, as Allen said, climate change will likely impact the frequency of future events.
“It’s hard to say with the changing climate what the return period for something like that could be. The heat that we’re seeing now is definitely like 30 degrees less than what we saw a few weeks ago. Impact wise, we think that if people could stay cool during that heat event, they will be fine during this week,” Baumgartner explained.
Within the next 7-10 days, Baumgartner said Oregonians can expect a dip in the heat on Thursday through Saturday—possibly dropping as low as 70 degrees.
The heat relief is the product of our geological location—essentially a trough—and lower pressure that is going to be moving into Oregon from the gulf of Alaska, according to Baumgartner. But the high pressure will likely return again next week but only push the temperatures back into the 90s.
Though the National Weather Service isn’t necessarily a political agency that covers climate policy, Baumgartner said the recent heat wave will likely serve as a catalyst for the type of changes Oregon is looking at now.
“What I will say is this last heat event we experienced revealed vulnerabilities in our infrastructure,” he said. “I think it will be helpful moving forward knowing that what happened is possible and could happen again.”
For information about how to protect yourself during an emergency heat event, visit www.oregon.gov/oha/ph/preparedness/prepare/pages/prepareforextremeheat.aspx.
