St. Helens Middle School Girls Wrestling Team from left to right, Jadyn Pense, Addison Andrehsen, Annaliese Steele, Izabella McColm, Rebel Peau, Nora Dame, Nova Woolworth, Leah Yarbor. Coaches left to right: Cole Dicarlo, Donnie Brummer, Jeff Andrehsen, Michael Zacharias.
While this spring has featured many successes for St. Helens High School sports, athletic excellence has extended to St. Helens Middle School as well.
The St. Helens Middle School Girls Wrestling Team was crowned district champions for their third season running and achieved its second consecutive finish as the second-best team in the state. The team wrapped up its season with the state tournament in April, and coach Donnie Brummer was ecstatic with their finish.
“It was a grueling tournament. All of our girls wrestled with heart and showed the advancement they made this season,” Brummer said. “How we ended the season versus how we started was truly spectacular.”
While wrestling is an individual sport, teams as a whole score points based on how their wrestlers finish. With many of its wrestlers performing well across the different weight classes, St. Helens secured a second-place finish off those strong performances.
The team consisted of:
Nora Dame 90 lb
Izabella McColm 102 lb
Addison Andrehsen 110 lb
Kayla Caven 115 lb
Rebel Peau 115 lb
Annaliese Steele 125 lb
Nova Woolworth 125 lb
Karley Siemienczuk 140 lb
Leah Yarbor 160 lb
Jadyn Pense 160 lb
Vivianna Scott 220 lb
Stand out performances
Across the divisions, St. Helens had some fantastic performances. Scott won 1st place in the 220 lb division and was the state champion. Dame and Steele finished 2nd place in the 90 lb and 125 lb competitions, respectively. Pense finished 3rd in the 160 lb class, and Peau and Woolworth finished 5th and 6th in their respective brackets.
Scott’s road to becoming state champion was especially unique because she had never played sports before joining the team this year. When asked about standout performers at state, Brummer said that each of the team’s finalists led the way for the team.
“New to our program was Annaliese Steele, making the state finals after a grueling tournament. Nora Dame made the finals and was winning all season long. She is one of our veterans and leaders,” Brummer said. “Vivianna Scott was brand new to sports in general and was the most improved wrestler on our team. Going from never playing a sport to a state title in 1 season is very unique. We may never see it again.”
Next year Andrehsen, Pense, Steele, and Yarbor will make the leap to high school and bolster the ranks of an already strong St. Helens High School wrestling program.
While the finalists performed well and were instrumental to the program’s success, Brummer also said that other members of the team stepped up in the season’s final stages.
“Jadyn Pense was a standout and leader all year long. There are some kids that go out there and win week after week. She is one of those girls. She won many matches against male wrestlers throughout the season,” Brummer said. “Nova Woolworth battled through an intense injury at the end of the season. She refused to not be there for her team at the state tournament. She managed to finish 6th. Rebel Peau, a 6th-grade phenomenon, managed to secure 5th place, which is the highest finish by a 6th grader I’ve seen by a male or female.”
Takeaways beyond the mats
While clearly, there were many triumphs for St. Helens Middle School wrestling this year competitively, the takeaways from the sport go beyond the competition itself. Brummer and the other coaches try and help their athletes learn lessons that will help them in their everyday lives.
“Wrestling teaches so much about life. We hope all of our girls learn about perseverance, hard work, and what we are able to achieve if we put in the blood, sweat, and tears,” Brummer said.
With some of its strongest competitors returning for next year, St. Helens Middle School promises to be competitive beyond this historic season.
