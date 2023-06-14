SHMS Wrestling photo 1

State champion Vivianna Scott atop the podium.

While this spring has featured many successes for St. Helens High School sports, athletic excellence has extended to St. Helens Middle School as well.

The St. Helens Middle School Girls Wrestling Team was crowned district champions for their third season running and achieved its second consecutive finish as the second-best team in the state. The team wrapped up its season with the state tournament in April, and coach Donnie Brummer was ecstatic with their finish.

“It was a grueling tournament. All of our girls wrestled with heart and showed the advancement they made this season,” Brummer said. “How we ended the season versus how we started was truly spectacular.”

SMHS Photo 2

St. Helens Middle School Girls Wrestling Team from left to right, Jadyn Pense, Addison Andrehsen, Annaliese Steele, Izabella McColm, Rebel Peau, Nora Dame, Nova Woolworth, Leah Yarbor. Coaches left to right: Cole Dicarlo, Donnie Brummer, Jeff Andrehsen, Michael Zacharias.
