The St. Helens Police Department has made history.
On Dec. 5, 2021, St. Helens Officer McKenzie McClure successfully completed a DWI (Driving While Impaired) Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) Instructor Development Course to become a certified instructor for the St. Helens Police Department.
McClure is the first St. Helens female officer to complete the training and become a certified instructor. She will now teach other St. Helens officers in required DWI detection and proper SFST training and recertification. McClure is also required to keep informed of current case law and investigative trends so that she can act as a knowledgeable resource for other officers.
To become a certified instructor, McClure attended a 32-hour course recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
McClure is a patrol officer with the St. Helens Police Department. She was hired as a lateral officer in July 2021.
“We invest in the safety of our community when we invest in officer training,” St. Helens Police Chief Brian Greenway said. “Our goal is to prevent accidents and crimes from happening before they occur. Every impaired driver that we remove from the road represents potential lives saved. Officer McClure’s certification means that your St. Helens police officers can continue to provide top-level safety services for the community.”
Impaired driving is a serious issue in the United States, and law enforcement officers receive regular training in order to spot impaired drivers and help save lives, according to a release from the St. Helens Police Department.
Every day, approximately 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes, according to the NHSTA. The most current figures show there were 10,142 deaths from drunk-driving crashes in 2019 and 56% of drivers involved in serious injury and fatal crashes tested positive for at least one drug.
