One person suffered minor injuries in what authorities are calling a hit and run crash at Bennett Road just east of Highway 30 south of St. Helens.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) firefighter/paramedics and Oregon State Police were called to the crash late Friday afternoon, May 22.
According to a Facebook post from CRFR, a vehicle was hit by another driver and forced over the railroad tracks, landing on its side in a steep ditch below. The driver in the vehicle that was struck suffered minor injuries. Authorities said the other driver left the scene.
Unconfirmed reports are that troopers were searching for the suspected hit and run driver.
The Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in traffic control at the scene of the crash.
