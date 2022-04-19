The slide in gas prices has slowed as crude oil prices and U.S. demand for gasoline rise, according to the latest American Automobile Association (AAA) report.
The ongoing war in Ukraine and concerns of less Russian oil on the global market have sent crude prices back above $100 dollars per barrel, and that’s putting upward pressure on pump prices," AAA said in a release Tuesday, April 19.
The national average for regular holds steady at $4.10 a gallon. The Oregon average ticks up a penny to $4.68.
In Columbia County, pump prices remain above the state average.
Prices at the pumps took a significant jump, approximately 50 cents a gallon, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.