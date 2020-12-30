The Chronicle is always looking for people making a positive difference in our community.
Earlier this year, we began a series of stories, Who We Are, to show how folks are contributing to our community.
Over the holidays we have featured other stories of the community caring, including this post at the Columbia County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The staff of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office truly enjoys giving back to our community, especially during such a festive time of year.
This year, our staff adopted a Columbia County family of five who were in need of some extra help for the holidays.
On December 24, Sheriff Pixley, his wife Annette, Sgt. Thompson and front office clerk Malinda were able to deliver the gifts that staff had so graciously donated.
It warms the heart to see a young family so happy.
2020 has been a trying year so far, but please remember to be kind to one another and enjoy this holiday season. From CCSO’s family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
