St. Helens Police mounted additional traffic safety patrols over the New Year's holiday weekend and netted four DUII arrests, two warrant arrests and made a total of 29 traffic stops.
The extra patrol was conducted from 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec 31, at 1 p.m. until 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.
One DUII driver had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .29%. The legal limit in Oregon is .08%.
Additionally, two St. Helens officers who were driving to and from work observed dangerous driving by individuals suspected to be impaired. This ultimately led to two DUII arrests. The drivers had BACs of .25% and .14%.
Impaired driving can lead to serious consequences, according to a release from the St. Helens Police Department, which stated it is dedicated to ensuring safe roads for citizens.
The release stated that the New Year’s holiday is one of the more dangerous times to be on the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there is typically an increase in drunk-driving related deaths during this holiday.
According to a recent NHTSA study, more than 63% of drivers in fatal or near-fatal crashes tested positive for alcohol or at least one active drug – an alarming number and an increase from the 50% range we’d seen before COVID.
About one in five people in fatal or near-fatal crashes were highly intoxicated, with blood alcohol contents of .15 or more, the study said.
