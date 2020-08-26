Local troops from the St. Helens based Bravo Company 741 Brigade Engineer Battalion of Oregon Army National Guard are expected to return home on Thursday, August 27, from duty in the Middle East.
The local St. Helen’s unit is part of the second largest mobilization of Oregon National Guard members since World War II, according to the Oregon Military Department, which said the local soldiers are part of the historic 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team who draws its lineage from the historic 41st Infantry “Sunset” Division, for which the Sunset Highway is named in honor of.
The local troops were honored during a mobilization ceremony on Oct. 17 at St. Helens High School.
Read more at 5 p.m here online.
For more information, contact the Oregon Military Department at 503-990-9508.
