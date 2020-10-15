The Homecoming 2020 Court is in place at St. Helens High School (SHHS), but this week's celebrations are far different than in past years.
Coordinators said the event has all been by distant learning with participation online. Students also are using the electronic system to vote for the Homecoming royalty.
The events included an online-coordinated scavenger hunt competition between classes.
The distance learning is part of the state's health and safety requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHHS Director of Activities Noelle Freshner said numerous staff and students have participated.
"This has been the best turn out so far for "virtual" events since March," she said. "I really hope the students will just give it all a try. This is the world we are living in right now, so I hope they can make the best of it."
Freshner said the pandemic realities are challenging but school officials want to make sure to keep SHHS traditions alive.
"Homecoming court and spirit weeks are something we do at SHHS and we don't want our new students to miss out on them, or for this senior class to not get to experience everything they would normally do," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.