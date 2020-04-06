The St. Helens Community Action Team is partnering with Columbia County Mental Health to offer the homeless a free lunch during the coronavirus pandemic.
The operation is a similar Grab and Go project that local schools are providing for children. The CAT and CCMH effort involves sacks of lunches and other materials for those homeless in need.
CCMH and CAT staff are maintaining the Grab and Go project with social distancing standards at 1775 St. Helens Street, just across the way from the CAT offices.
The lunches are purchased through Red Apple Market and Sunshine Pizza in St. Helens. CCMH staff circulate throughout the community to alert the homeless of the effort.
The homeless-only grab and go is staffed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
According to the CAT website, the agency is was founded in 1966 and is committed to:
- Reducing the extent and negative effects of poverty
- Increase family self-reliance
- Improving community facilities and affordable housing stock
To make a contribution, or for more details, contact 503-366-6559.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.