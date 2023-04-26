Defining Homeless Camping Ordinance
Courtesy

The St. Helens City Council is drawing closer to a resolution regarding HB 3115 after reviewing the draft ordinance supplied to the council by the Planning Commission.

House Bill 3115 provides “that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”

The key points are the “time, manner, and place” regulations. People who will rest or camp on public property must be provided “objectively reasonable” guidelines that dictate when, where, and how they can reside. St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said that with this draft ordinance in hand, there are still steps that need to be taken to get the legislation across the finish line.

