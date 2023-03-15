The St. Helens City Council and the city’s Planning Commission are discussing city laws and procedures regarding sleeping and camping on public property.
Like many cities across Oregon, dealing with issues of homelessness is at the forefront of city government, as local officials seek to be in accordance with House Bill 3115.
House Bill 3115 states:
“Provides that local law regulating sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property that is open to public must be objectively reasonable as to time, place and manner with regards to persons experiencing homelessness.”
The key points here are the “time, manner, and place” regulations. People who will rest or camp on public property must be provided “objectively reasonable” guidelines that dictate when, where, and how they can reside.
Detailed review
Conversations during a joint meeting of the City Council and Planning Commission revolved around a draft proposal of public policy that focuses on ensuring “the most humane treatment for the removal of homeless individuals from camping sites on public property.”
Planning Commission Chair Steve Toschi said he wants the public to know that ordinance 195.530 allows for lawsuits against the city concerning differences of opinion on the issues of time, place, and manner of people sleeping in public places.
In accordance with ORS 195.500 and ORS 195.505, the Planning Commission is recommending to the city the adoption of regulations that recognize the social nature of houselessness and sleeping on public property.
“The major issue is, that is, where we’re discussing what to do, is where would sleeping be allowed in the city, and how would it be allowed: time, place, and manner restrictions,” Toschi said.
Timeline
Toschi believes that studying the effect of camping and resting near residences and businesses will give a better understanding of where the city should allow people to rest publicly. The operative date of the statute is July 1, and so the Planning Commission is hoping to give the council its recommendation by April.
St. Helens has a prohibition against all camping in public places. Camping is only allowed at Sand Island and at the city docks for a fee. As the city considers its option for providing camping in public places, Toschi said the issue is finding a location with the appropriate space and time restrictions.
“I think it’s very important to select the place because I think there will be a lot of unmeritorious lawsuits filed against cities. And once you allow one place, then people are just going to say they want all these other places. So I think it’s important that we choose the places carefully, and with the goal of protecting our citizens and our businesses,” Toschi said. “And then secondarily, finding a place that we can maximize, within our means, humanely and fairly helping people to the extent that we can.”
According to Toschi, the law has put cities in a difficult position because cities are required to offer a safe location where people can rest, but the cities are also liable for the goings on at those locations.
“The way the is written is if you disagree with any aspect of the time, place, and manner restrictions, you can file a lawsuit and seek attorney’s fees,” Toschi said.
Toschi’s end goal for this issue is to put in place resolutions that address and recognize the social nature of the problem. Approaching the regulations surrounding public rest and camping with a focus on humane solutions will “insulate” the city from lawsuits. Toschi also emphasized that the selection of locations where people can and cannot sleep must be well-founded so they can be defended in court as “reasonable.”
Through analysis of other cases in Oregon, Toschi said the Planning Commission is creating a policy for the city council that will meet regulations while also sheltering the city from lawsuits.
“Every city right now is trying to work on a solution on a very challenging problem, and the Planning Commission is working with the city closely to devise a legal solution that is going to be upheld by the court,” Toschi said.
