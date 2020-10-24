Oregon officials are looking at options to deal with the state's homeless challenges. One proposals is buy hotels to shelter the homeless.
The Oregon Legislative Emergency Board reviewed the funding options during a meeting Friday, Oct. 23.
The agenda included two items, for a total of $65 million dollars, to fund Project Turnkey, what supporters call an innovative partnership with the Oregon Community Foundation to support the acquisition and retrofitting of hotel and motel properties to be converted to emergency shelters for unsheltered Oregonians.
"The state estimates we need at least 10,000 shelter beds for people in desperate need of a roof over their heads as we head into winter months," House Speaker Tina Kotek writes in her weekly newsletter. "Project Turnkey would have supplied more than 1,000 units for our neighbors facing homelessness because of the pandemic or wildfires."
One of the items, for $30 million, was dedicated to shelter needs for counties impacted by the recent fires. That item passed, according to Kotek.
The other part of the proposal, for $35 million, was a broader attempt to address shelter needs around the state resulting from the pandemic. That item did not pass, Kotek said.
"I’m beyond frustrated about this," Kotek said. "I will never put process over people. Further delay will be incredibly costly for our most vulnerable Oregonians. I strongly support this public-private partnership and won’t stop fighting for it. I will ask to have the Emergency Board take up this item again soon."
Other items passed by the state emergency board include:
- $10 million to support the operations of shelter services, with funding prioritized for wildfire-impacted communities.
- $7.4 million to school districts, education service districts, and public charter schools to mitigate the cost of damages related to the wildfires and/or help students and their families recover from the impacts of recent wildfires.
- $1.4 million for the procurement of a Statewide Alert System that all counties will be able to utilize soon.
- $50 million to the Oregon Department of Transportation for ash and debris removal and the authorization of the use of $295.7 million for hazard tree removal along wildfire-impacted roads.
