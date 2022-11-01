A task force formed by the Oregon Mayor’s Association to address the homelessness crisis in the state has asked the state legislature to allocate more than $120 million in direct, annual funding for cities to address the issue.

Homelessness Funding

The proposed $120 million annual figure would allocate $40 per resident to every incorporated city in Oregon, with a minimum allotment of $50,000 per municipality.

In a briefing on Monday, Oct. 31, mayors from the task force explained that the money would be put to use most effectively by localities that to have lacked consistent funding to address the issue.

They said that they would also be suggesting a one-time allocation to cities for capital improvement projects, although they did not have details on that proposal at this time.

