The following is from the Hometown Heroes Facebook page.
Little Brownie, Micah, from Girl Scout Troop# 12364, did an amazing thing on Friday. She Remembered Everyone Deployed by delivering a load of Girl Scout cookies 🍪♥️
Micah and her family responded to our post a few weeks ago, requesting cookies for our Hometown Heroes. She worked hard, and we are so proud and grateful.
Micah, thank you for being a Hero and serving in our community. Our Troops overseas will be receiving love, smiles, and a taste of home.
