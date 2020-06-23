Patriot Guard Riders

The Patriot Gard Riders cruise along Columbia Boulevard on their way to pay tribute to a local veteran.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / The Chronicle

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

You may have seen the long line of motorcycle riders cruising through St. Helens Monday afternoon, June 22.

Honor Convoy

The Patriot Guard Riders form a long convoy on 18th Street on their way to honor local veteran Martin Scheer on his 94th birthday.

They are members of the Patriot Guard Riders in town to honor resident Martin Scheer, a 94-year old World War II Naval veteran on his birthday. They honored the veteran by traveling down 18th Street past Scheer’s house with a convey parade.

The Patriot Guard Riders are veterans, or family members of veterans, who said they are honored to pay tribute to Scheer and other veterans with the rides.

See more information about the group at www.patriotguard.org.

2
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you believe wearing a face mask helps slow the pandemic?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.