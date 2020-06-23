You may have seen the long line of motorcycle riders cruising through St. Helens Monday afternoon, June 22.
They are members of the Patriot Guard Riders in town to honor resident Martin Scheer, a 94-year old World War II Naval veteran on his birthday. They honored the veteran by traveling down 18th Street past Scheer’s house with a convey parade.
The Patriot Guard Riders are veterans, or family members of veterans, who said they are honored to pay tribute to Scheer and other veterans with the rides.
See more information about the group at www.patriotguard.org.
