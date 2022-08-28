Willamette Connections Academy is excited to announce the school’s latest honor roll for grades K-8.
The statewide tuition-free online public school is recognizing students across Oregon for outstanding academic achievement during the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.
“On behalf of the administration, teachers and counselors at Willamette Connections Academy, we congratulate all the students who earned a spot on the honor roll,” Willamette Connections Academy School Leader Chris Long said. “I am incredibly proud of our Willamette Connections Academy students who have been thriving in a full-time online learning environment that has continued uninterrupted, and thrilled to recognize the list of Honor Roll students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.