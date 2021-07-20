The 32nd annual My Fair Lady Court is in place this week following ceremonies conducted during the Columbia County Fair over the past weekend.
On July 14, Lynn Shaw-Hayes was crowned queen at the 32nd annual My Fair Lady Pageant.
The pageant takes place on the first day of the Columbia County Fair and honors senior women for their volunteer work in the community. The other four princesses in the court include Princess Roberta Leuer (St. Helens), Princess Rosemary Scandale (Rainier), Princess Alice Long (Scappoose), and Princess Renee Swartz (Clatskanie).
All the ladies were selected based on their outstanding service to their communities. The ladies had three questions that they knew ahead of time to prepare an answer for:
- What is your funniest or most embarrassing moment?
- What is your favorite age so far and why?
- What has been your most rewarding volunteer experience?
The forth question was a judges choice question, which the ladies did not know ahead of time. They drew numbers for that question. The ladies had great answers, and they all engaged the audience.
The My Fair Lady Court will continue as ambassadors for Columbia County RSVP throughout the year, and help honor other volunteers.
Special thanks to Teevin Bros and Avamere, the official sponsors for the My Fair Lady Pageant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.