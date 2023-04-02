Four high school students have been selected to receive scholarships from the Ford Family Foundation to sing in New York City in 2024.
Currently, they are rehearsing The Wisdom of Columbia County with the Columbia Chorale of Oregon for its inaugural performance at Scappoose High School on June 16. Then on May 27, 2024, they’ll be standing on the Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall to sing this original work created for Columbia County.
The four students
Beth Hansen is a freshman at Summit Learning Charter School and volunteers as a teacher’s assistant at Columbia County Christian School. While maintaining honor roll status, Beth finds the time to create art and compose music, and plays piano, flute, ukulele, and recorder. Aside from the joy of making music, her favorite thing about being in the Columbia Chorale is being able to sing with her piano/flute teacher and with her dad.
Aidan Pulito, who’ll be a freshman in 2024, is active in theater and sports. He is slated to perform five roles in Radium Girls in May for the Drama Department at Three Rivers Christian School, is a member of the ShoeString Community Players and has been invited to perform at Disneyland over the Memorial Day weekend with the Oregon City Children’s Theatre Travel Troupe. Aidan also plays soccer with Columbia County United.
Jaedyn Schumacher, a sophomore, loves music, drama, and art. She plays piano, guitar, and ukulele, sang for years with the River City Children’s Choir, and performs in local plays. Jaedyn devotes time to mission work and outreach, and volunteers at a summer camp at Trout Lake in Washington State. She is also employed, doing childcare for homeschool groups and working moms.
Kayla Bissell, a senior, is a two-year member of the National Honor Society at St. Helens High School. Kayla has been a Scout for thirteen years, earning her Bronze and Silver Awards. She is a member of the ShoeString Community Players. Kayla’s choral experience includes four years in the River City Children’s Choir, three in her high school choir, and two years with the Columbia Chorale.
“We are a community choir,” Columbia Chorale of Oregon Artistic Director Alice Rice Boyer said, “so one of our goals has been to provide music and culture to the children of Columbia County. It’s in our mission statement. So far, we’ve done this from concert to concert. This is different. Singing music about our own county in New York will broaden the horizon for these young singers and allow them to participate in our larger national culture in the ‘people’s concert hall’—which is what Mrs. Carnegie envisioned Carnegie Hall to be when she founded it.
The Ford Family Foundation grant will make possible a unique cultural and artistic experience for our high school age choristers, according to Boyer.
“It is a joy, honor, and privilege to be able to facilitate that,” she said. “Standing on that stage, they’ll be part of a living tradition. It will be awe-inspiring. A repeated phrase in the lyrics of The Wisdom of Columbia County is: ‘We stand here now. Others stood here before us. Others will stand here when we are gone.’ It will be like that for them.”
It’s not too late for people of any age who like to sing to join the choir for its world-first performance here in June. Efforts will be made to raise funds to provide scholarships for high school students who join the inaugural performance to sing in New York in 2024. The next rehearsal will take place at 7 p.m. April 13, at the Christian Church of St. Helens, 185 S. 12th Street, in St. Helens.
