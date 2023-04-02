Four high school students have been selected to receive scholarships from the Ford Family Foundation to sing in New York City in 2024.

Currently, they are rehearsing The Wisdom of Columbia County with the Columbia Chorale of Oregon for its inaugural performance at Scappoose High School on June 16. Then on May 27, 2024, they’ll be standing on the Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall to sing this original work created for Columbia County.

The four students

Beth Hansen

Aidan Pulito

Jaedyn Schumacher

Kayla Bissell

