It’s not every day that the state fire marshal comes to town, and it’s certainly not everyday that she comes to town with three awards to bestow.
State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple visited the Scappoose Fire Station on Tuesday to honor three building officials: Columbia County’s Suzie Dahl, Scappoose’s Don VanDomelen and St. Helens’ Mike De Roia.
The three building officers were led to believe they were making a pit stop on the way to an inspection. Instead, when they walked into the station they saw their three Silver Sparky awards and a crowd of local and state officials there to recognize their contributions to public fire safety.
The Silver Sparky award is the highest honor a civilian can receive from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and it was the first time it has been awarded to building officials, Ruiz-Temple said.
“This award, when we honor building officials, really does set the stage with what we’re going to see is needed in the next two years as we talk about rebuilding,” Ruiz-Temple said.
Building officials are responsible for reviewing plans and inspecting buildings to make sure they are up to code. They also enforce code requirements that could become hazards to the public. The strong partnership between the three officials sets a good example for the state, Ruiz-Temple said.
“When you have good relationships at these levels it only benefits the public in our communities,” she said. “It was truly an honor to be able to select this out of numerous nominations, because we received a lot, but this is the highest award for a civilian we can award. It shows what is needed in Oregon right now.”
State Sen. Betsy Johnson said the cooperation between the two cities and the county can set a gold standard as communities across the state prepare to rebuild following the wildfires.
“I think the fact that somebody from county, the City of Scappoose and the City of St. Helens are being honored speaks volumes about cooperation between communities that aren’t that far apart,” Rep. Betsy Johnson said at the ceremony. “If there was ever a time when fire was on the mind of all Oregonians it’s right now.”
The building officials, awards in hand and no site inspections to carry out, were surprised.
“It was very surprising,” De Roia said about winning the award. “But the cooperation they’re talking about is no surprise.”
