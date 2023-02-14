The City of St. Helens has selected St. Helens Public Works Field Supervisor/Safety Coordinator Ethan Stirling as its Employee of the year for 2022.
Stirling was hired at the City of St. Helens in February 2016 as a Public Works Utility Worker I. He was promoted to the Water Systems Operator in May 2019 and to Field Supervisor/Safety Coordinator in April 2022.
Stirling was nominated by five City employees from multiple departments. All the nominations noted Stirling’s thoughtful and responsive approach to employee safety concerns and his initiative in increasing safety training and protocols since his promotion to Field Supervisor/Safety Coordinator in 2022.
He is described by multiple co-workers as someone who always has a positive attitude and was recognized for his professionalism and proactive approach to his job.
How the process works
Each year, the City of St. Helens names an employee of the year who consistently goes above and beyond for the public and fellow co- workers.
Nominations are submitted by City employees and then reviewed by a panel of community members to make a final selection.
For the 2022 Employee of the Year selection process, the City assembled a panel of seven community members who are not related to the City of St. Helens to judge nominations.
The panel was asked to set aside all bias and judge the nominees solely based on the nominations received, emphasizing the quality of the nomination and employee rather than the quantity of nominations.
History
The St. Helens Employee of the Year program was implemented in 2013. The City identifies the Employee of the Year is the following.
An employee of the year is someone who consistently exemplifies behaviors that reflect favorably on the City.
The employee is one who goes above and beyond on a regular basis.
Someone who goes the extra mile to help customers, both internally and externally.
Responds to inquiries in an efficient and timely manner.
Regularly participates in employee-related events.
Puts the City’s interests and the interests of their co-workers above their own.
Has an exemplary attendance record.
Behaves off duty in a manner that reflects positively on the City since City employees are public officials even outside work.
Has a positive attitude no matter the circumstances.
Is noticed by people in and out of the organization.
For more information, contact the City of St. Helens at 503-397-6272.
