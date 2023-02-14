The City of St. Helens has selected St. Helens Public Works Field Supervisor/Safety Coordinator Ethan Stirling as its Employee of the year for 2022.

Employee of the Year

Public Works Field Supervisor/Safety Coordinator Ethan Stirling is the City of St. Helens' Employee of the year for 2022.

Stirling was hired at the City of St. Helens in February 2016 as a Public Works Utility Worker I. He was promoted to the Water Systems Operator in May 2019 and to Field Supervisor/Safety Coordinator in April 2022.

Stirling was nominated by five City employees from multiple departments. All the nominations noted Stirling’s thoughtful and responsive approach to employee safety concerns and his initiative in increasing safety training and protocols since his promotion to Field Supervisor/Safety Coordinator in 2022.

