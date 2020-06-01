Columbia 9-1-1- Communications District, the sole Public Safety 9-1-1 Answering Point (PSAP) and dispatch center for all public safety agencies based in Columbia County, has been recognized by RQI Partners and the Resuscitation Academy Foundation as a “Resuscitation Trailblazer.”
The award signifies Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District’s commitment to improving telephone CPR practices and increasing cardiac arrest survival.
Acknowledging the important role bystanders, with guided assistance from telecommunicators, play in impacting cardiac arrest survival, Columbia 9-1-1- Communications District implemented Resuscitation Quality Improvement® Telecommunicator (RQI-T) last July to prepare telecommunicators to deliver high-quality telephone CPR. RQI-T is co-developed by the American Heart Association, Laerdal Medical and the Resuscitation Academy Foundation and delivered by RQI Partners.
“Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District shares our mission to save more lives from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest,” RQI Partners vice president of prehospital programs David LaCombe said. “This was evident in their decision to be the first agency in the United States to adopt RQI-T, a new-to-market resuscitation quality improvement program. RQI Partners and the Resuscitation Academy Foundation salute the district for demonstrating leadership and taking a stand in how their telecommunicators are trained and prepared to respond to cardiac arrest events.”
Cardiac arrest is a life-threatening condition with about a 10-minute life expectancy without immediate CPR from a bystander. With emergency medical service (EMS) providers, on average, arriving on scene in seven minutes following a 9-1-1 call, the chance of survival significantly improves when PSAP telecommunicators guide callers on how to perform CPR.
Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District’s 15 telecommunicators managed nearly 80,000 calls in 2019, with many being CPR-related. The absence of ongoing, continuous learning, appropriate telephone CPR training and a quality improvement program led Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District to RQI-T. RQI-T is a blended educational and resuscitation quality improvement program that provides continuous, simulation-based mastery learning, practice and analytics to telecommunicators for delivery of high-quality telephone CPR to bystanders.
Since implementing the program, the agency’s leadership said it has seen a steady improvement in telecommunicator confidence and CPR competence when answering cardiac arrest calls, one of the most serious types of emergency calls.
By the end of 2019, Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District saw a 40% decrease in its “time to recognize” out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and a 25% decrease in the time it took bystanders to provide the first telecommunicator-directed CPR chest compression.
“Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is a time-critical condition; the emergency calls that result require peak, high-quality performance,” Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District executive director Mike Fletcher said. “We were excited to bring RQI-T to the district, positioning our telecommunicators to rapidly identify cardiac arrest and perform high-quality telephone CPR. Our staff members appreciate being applauded as a ‘Resuscitation Trailblazer’ and look forward to continued collaboration with RQI Partners, its parent organizations, American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical, and the Resuscitation Academy to increase cardiac arrest survival.”
The award was presented at the district’s May board meeting.
To learn more about Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District or RQI-T, visit www.columbia911.com or rqipartners.com/rqit.
About Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District
The Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District was formed in 1989, consolidating emergency communications performed by individual agencies under one special district. Governed by a board of directors representing five geographic zones within Columbia County, Ore., the district is the sole public safety 9-1-1 answering point and dispatch center for all public safety agencies based in Columbia County. The district provides 9-1-1 call-taking, dispatching and nonemergency communications services for seven law enforcement agencies and five fire districts, including emergency medical dispatch for four fire district-owned ambulance services and one private ambulance.
About RQI Partners LLC
RQI Partners LLC is a partnership between the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical, positioning the organizations to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate the impact of their lifesaving mission. The company blends the Association’s leadership in science with Laerdal’s expertise in technology and implementation to deliver impactful and innovative resuscitation quality improvement programs. For more information, visit www.rqipartners.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
About Laerdal Medical
Laerdal Medical, one of the world's leading providers of healthcare solutions, is dedicated to helping save lives with products and services for Simulation, Airway Management, Immobilization, Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support, Patient Care, Self-Directed Learning and Medical Education. Laerdal is pleased to serve all healthcare providers and educators, from the lay rescuer to medical
professionals. Laerdal operates sales and support offices in 23 countries worldwide, and with the head office located in Stavanger, Norway. For more information, visit www.laerdal.com or call 877-523-7325.
About the Resuscitation Academy Foundation
The Resuscitation Academy Foundation’s mission is to increase survival from sudden cardiac arrest. Rooted in public health and academic medicine and emergency medical services, our programs are offered freely and based in science and decades of experience. To increase our reach, we partner with the American Heart Association and Laerdal Medical and work together to develop lifesaving programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.