A Columbia County resident is among Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences inductees to the 2023 Diamond Pioneer Agricultural Achievement Registry.
Clatskanie resident Margaret Magruder is one of the 12 inductees.
She is a third-generation farmer who has followed her family tradition and devoted countless hours to the sheep industry in Oregon and the United States. As owner and manager of Oregon Shepherd, a wool insulation company, she has worked closely with OSU Extension, notably on research surrounding selenium, an essential micronutrient for animals.
Magruder’s family was always active in 4-H and her lifelong interest in livestock production has resulted in her helping improve the quality, economic impact, and natural resource management of animal agriculture.
Magruder has a history of service in industry and government, including the Oregon Sheep Growers Association, the American Lamb Board, and the Oregon Board of Agriculture. In 2008, Margaret was given special recognition by the Oregon Leadership Summit for her efforts to achieve sustainable solutions that benefit rural communities, the environment, and the economy.
Currently serving as an elected Columbia County Commissioner, Magruder brings the same practical skills found in good farming to the larger Columbia County community, according to a release from OSU.
The Diamond Pioneer Agricultural Achievement Registry was established in 1983 when the College of Agricultural Sciences celebrated its 75th anniversary. Since then, the College has honored the significant lifetime contributions to agriculture, natural resources, Oregon State University, and the people of our great state.
This year’s inductees include:
- Connie Cyrus – Sisters
- Keith Cyrus – Sisters
- Mike Darcy – Lake Oswego
- Dennis Glaser – Tangent
- Conrad Jones – Bandon
- Margaret Magruder – Clatskanie
- Dr. Carol Mallory-Smith – Albany
- Dr. Stella Coakley – Corvallis
- John Nyberg – Newberg
- Kenneth Thompson – Tigard
- Juanita Wilson – Monmouth
- Lou Ann Wolfe – Hermiston
The College of Agricultural Sciences at Oregon State celebrated the lifetime contributions of the 12 new inductees to the Diamond Pioneer Agricultural Achievement Registry during a gathering April 13.
