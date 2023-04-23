The 12

Margaret Magruder, fourth from left in front row, joins the rest of the 11 inductees for a group photo.

 Courtesy from OSU

A Columbia County resident is among Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences inductees to the 2023 Diamond Pioneer Agricultural Achievement Registry.

Clatskanie resident Margaret Magruder is one of the 12 inductees.

She is a third-generation farmer who has followed her family tradition and devoted countless hours to the sheep industry in Oregon and the United States. As owner and manager of Oregon Shepherd, a wool insulation company, she has worked closely with OSU Extension, notably on research surrounding selenium, an essential micronutrient for animals.

